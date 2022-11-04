GENEVA — The former city police sergeant who claimed he was discriminated against and ostracized over bouts of depression has settled his human rights complaint against the city and police department.
Following a Freedom of Information Law request from the Finger Lakes Times earlier this year, the state Division of Human Rights responded this week with details of the settlement between Patrick Nolin, the city, and the department.
Nolin, a 17-year veteran of the Geneva PD, filed the complaint in September 2021. In the FOIL response, the Division of Human rights outlined the following agreement stipulations:
• The city and police department agree to adhere to human rights law, but do not admit to any violation of human rights law or to any liability for the charges of the complaint.
• The city paid Nolin a supervisor retirement stipend of $1,500 and longevity payment of $850 to settle the complaint.
• The city released Nolin from obligations for unpaid health insurance premiums he incurred from January through March 2022. That is approximately $1,700.
• The parties agreed to terminate the employment relationship, which is characterized as a resignation effective May 21, 2022. Nolin submitted a letter of resignation.
• Nolin received a retirement badge and retirement identification. He also received a desk-style plaque and his name was put on the retirement plaque at the Public Safety Building.
As part of the agreement, both parties are prohibited from disclosing more details of the settlement.
Nolin previously said he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last November, put in his retirement papers, and applied for disability. While his diagnosis and condition were not part of the human rights complaint, he was at odds with the city over health and insurance benefits.
“I have finally got most of my pension and stuff in place, which is a relief,” Nolin said by email earlier this week. “As far as medically, a recent MRI shows another disorder on my cervical spine. I just take it day by day.”