GENEVA — City police and federal authorities are investigating a scam that resulted in a city resident being bilked out of money.
In a news release, Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said the resident received a phone call from a number legitimately associated with the police department. The caller identified himself as a Geneva police officer and said a warrant had been issued by a federal agency for immigration violations. The resident was told to call federal authorities to resolve the matter.
Passalacqua said the resident called a number that seemed legitimate, but was scammed out of money.
Passalacqua said his department has been in touch with federal authorities, who are aware of the scam and are assisting Geneva police in the investigation.
“Current cell phone technology allows for applications to be used to ‘spoof’ phone numbers and make it appear the call is coming from a legitimate source,” Passalacqua said. “Residents should be aware of this and know our agency and other local and federal agencies will not call and request/demand money over the phone for payment of any outstanding criminal or civil matter.”
Anyone who gets this type of call is urged to call 911.