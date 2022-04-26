GENEVA — The city police department, on average, investigates three or four stolen vehicle cases each year.
With that number close to 15 over the last six months, police are urging residents to lock their vehicles, take their keys inside, and prevent a crime of opportunity. The latest theft was during the overnight hours Sunday into Monday.
“In all cases the vehicles were unlocked. There was no forcible entry and the keys were inside. The suspects simply got in the car and drove away,” said GPD Lt. Matt Colton, who heads up the department’s detective bureau. “Someone who never had a problem before walked out to find their vehicle gone.”
Colton said police usually find the vehicles two or three miles away. Most are undamaged or have minimal damage.
“They just take them a very short distance,” he said. “It’s not like they are putting them in a ditch.”
Police also are seeing a surge in theft of property from unlocked vehicles. That includes loose change and more expensive items.
Police said people should use these common-sense measures:
• Do not leave your keys in your vehicle.
• Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.
• Park in well-lit areas, if possible.
• Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside.
• If your vehicle is equipped with an alarm system, activate it.
People are urged to call 911 if they see suspicious activity.
Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce said state police are handling a recent stolen vehicle case on Wagner Street in Border City.
Colton noted that Monroe County police agencies are seeing a large increase in stolen vehicles as well. In the Geneva cases, he said police look for fingerprints and swab for DNA evidence, but it seldom — if ever — results in an arrest.
“As you can imagine, there are fingerprints all over these vehicles — from the drivers, family, friends. There are just a lot of prints. It’s difficult to find ones that don’t belong to the owner,” he said. “These are ongoing cases, but they are very difficult to solve. Our best advice to avoid being a victim is for citizens to lock their vehicles and take their keys in the house.”