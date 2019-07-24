GENEVA — City police said Wednesday that a swastika was found on the wall at the Geneva Armory at 300 S. Main St. this morning.
The latest incident of racist graffiti is the third to be discovered over the past two months. Last week, two spray-painted swastikas were found on the Mt. Calvary Church on Milton Street. Additionally, a swastika and the words “white power” were spray-painted on an Elm Street building. That graffiti was discovered June 6.
“Our investigation, to this point, has led us to believe that all three of these incidents took place at or about the same time, early June,” said Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua.
