GENEVA — A potential buyer who has not yet been identified has shown interest in six vacant parcels at the northeast corner of North Exchange and East North streets, property owned by the city’s Industrial Development Agency.
City Manager Sage Gerling said the interested party would like to build and operate a multi-tenant commercial building. The main tenant, she continued, would be a drive-thru food and beverage business, and there would be a second storefront.
The IDA and Local Development Corp. are in a joint venture to develop the properties The city Planning Board will consider a subdivision request for the parcels at a meeting slated for 7 p.m. Monday.
“The process is at the stage of finalizing the purchase contract details that include the ability for the IDA and LDC to have a master lease for the second storefront and have the potential to be able to partner with a community organization,” Gerling said. “If that occurs, then the IDA will be going through the process of following all applicable laws before executing a sale.”
Gerling said the next steps in regards to the potential second storefront partnership will be reaching out to multiple organizations that have done “an incredible job” providing healthy food and other quality-of-life services to residents of that area.
The IDA and LDC began acquiring the six parcels in 2013 with the intent of activating the neighborhood and following recommendations from the city’s North End Neighborhoods Brownfield Opportunity Area Nomination. Buildings on those parcels were removed to make way for redevelopment. The city and community partners addressed the “food desert” in the north end of the city by working with city staff to recruit a neighborhood grocery store. When those efforts were unsuccessful, the IDA and LDC shifted toward marketing the properties for a multi-tenant commercial-retail space that could still allow for the possibility of a community partner having space to serve residents with grocery-related or other services, Gerling said.