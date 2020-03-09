GENEVA — The city invited members of the family of the late Donald “Duke” McGloon, a World War II veteran and longtime member of the C.J. Folger Hook and Ladder Company, to last week’s City Council meeting so that they could hear a proclamation read in his honor.
It reads as follows:
WHEREAS, the City of Geneva recently lost a valued member and friend with the death of Donald McGloon Sr.; a devoted family man and exemplary member of our community who was a source of constant inspiration with a fabulous sense of humor; and
WHEREAS, Don served his country in the Army during World War II earning several medals for his courage and conduct. He was a life member of the American Legion Winnek Post 396 and a former vice commander. He was also a longtime member of the Geneva Council 272 Knights of Columbus and a member of the Geneva Veterans of Foreign War Post 2670. For the past 73 years he has been a member of the C.J Folger Hook and Ladder Company in Geneva where his years of service have been marked by an unwavering dedication to the safety of our community and being named fireman of the year several times; and
WHEREAS, being the life of the party was something he was known for as he led party goers in the singing of the Mickey Mouse theme song. He will be remembered as being a class act and someone who was a role model for anyone who was fortunate enough to know him. Duke, as he was referred to by many, earned the respect and admiration of his family and all who are now taking the time to think back on his life and how he made their life a little more special just by being himself.
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that I, Anthony Noone, by virtue of the authority vested in me as Deputy Mayor of the City of Geneva, do hereby issue this proclamation in the memory of Donald “Duke” McGloon Sr. to celebrate his legacy which lies in the profound effect he had on the countless men and women who knew and loved him.
Dated: March 4, 2020