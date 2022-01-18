GENEVA — There may not be anyone who talks more about reducing the amount of tax-exempt properties in this cash-strapped Ontario County city than Dan McGowan.
McGowan, a retired Hobart and William Smith Colleges professor and city resident, also has taken a role in reducing the amount of untaxed property by offering — and sometimes succeeding — to purchase unused city-owned property.
However, his latest purchase offer is likely to turn heads.
McGowan is offering to buy a little over four acres of the Glenwood Cemetery on Lochland Road for $205,000.
No, he doesn’t want to buy the portion that is being used for burial plots; rather, he said there’s a big chunk of the property with roadside frontage that never will be needed for that purpose.
McGowan acknowledges some will view his purchase offer of cemetery property as a publicity stunt. After all, it was McGowan who staged weekly protests on South Main Street for weeks in 2019 over the suspension of his HWS email because he expressed interest through his account in a role in the campus production of “Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche.” Ultimately, his email account was restored.
“I’ll be known as a stunt man before this is over,” he said with a laugh after informing the Finger Lakes Times of his purchase offer, “but when you put your money where your mouth is, it’s not a stunt.”
McGowan said he’s doing what he can to address the issue of too little city land on the tax rolls.
“My purpose is to get properties on the tax rolls, particularly property owned by the city, and in particular, those that are not being used,” he said.
McGowan, who spent years selling real estate while working for HWS, touched on the issue in a recent guest essay in the Times, where he noted that about 60% of all city property is off the tax rolls. The bulk of the land, he notes, comes from the properties of HWS, Finger Lakes Health’s Geneva General Hospital campus, and Cornell AgriTech.
McGowan said that when those tax-exempt entities, along with others like churches, don’t pay taxes, the bill for paying for city services such as police and fire falls on the other 40% of property owners, which in turn leads to higher property tax rates.
“We have a high rate of taxation (about $44 per $1,000 of assessed value when adding city, school, county and library together) because so many properties don’t pay anything,” he said.
He looked to HWS as one example.
“(HWS) has 1,700 students, the same as 1973, but they’ve taken at least four-dozen properties off the tax rolls,” McGowan said.
He said a property on South Main Street that was once a fraternity house and paid taxes on an assessed value over $1 million was purchased by HWS for student housing, which made it exempt.
“That’s happened over and over again,” McGowan said.
HWS and Finger Lakes Health make yearly contributions to the city for services, although those totals are not the equivalent of what they would be paying if their properties were on the rolls.
McGowan noted the exemptions — as well as property tax abatements given for a number of city businesses — are just one part of the equation.
He said the city owns a lot of vacant land that could be sold and put back on the property tax rolls, and he’s trying to put a spotlight on it.
He has purchased one parcel, a chunk of land adjacent to his house on One Mile Point Road, where the city has a sewage pump station (that piece was lopped off). He has also put in purchase offers on city-owned parkland near the high school, which City Council rejected in part because it’s used for walking trails and is donated property, as well as a 7-foot sliver of city land on Lochland Road south of Geneva On The Lake. The luxury hotel and conference center ultimately purchased it, he noted, and McGowan is fine with that.
“That put another $125,000 (of assessed property) on the tax rolls,” he said.
McGowan estimates there are at least 60-80 parcels owned by the city that could be sold off. Sadly, he said, another 26 came off the rolls in 2020.
In an email sent to McGowan Monday, City Manager Sage Gerling acknowledged his purchase offer for the cemetery property, telling him: “We will connect again on the next steps.” She did not respond to a Times request for comment sent late Friday; the city was closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Day holiday.
McGowan said if the city decides to put the cemetery property up for sale and opens it up to more bidders, that’s fine. He hopes his efforts will encourage the city to sell more of its unused land, but also spark greater discussion on how more Geneva property owners can bear financial responsibility for the cost of city government.