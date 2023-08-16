GENEVA — Two city residents face charges after a starving, flea-infested dog was found behind a Wadsworth Street home and later was euthanized.
Anthony J. DeMarco, 61, of Wadsworth Street, and Urania Warona, 49, of Main Street, were charged Sunday by Ontario County Humane Society officials with misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.
Bill Martin, the humane society’s director and a sheriff’s office deputy, said the society received a report Sunday morning of an emaciated dog in the back yard of the residence. Martin was told the dog was crying and whining, and DeMarco was yelling at the dog and kicking it. According to Martin, the dog, named Nina, was an approximately 12-year-old female mixed breed.
Martin said Warona, the dog’s owner, had known about Nina’s condition for several months but failed to get medical treatment for the dog from a veterinarian or other provider.
“(DeMarco and Warona) were roommates at one time, but Warona moved on and left Nina there and visited occasionally,” Martin said.
The dog was taken to the humane society shelter in Hopewell and seen by a veterinarian, who found the dog had advanced cancer as well as flea infestation that caused her to lose fur. The dog had several untreated sores and growths too.
“It is unfortunate, but due to her condition she had to be euthanized,” Martin said.
DeMarco and Warona will answer the charges in city court.
Martin said the Geneva Police Department assisted in the response and investigation.