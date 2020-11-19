GENEVA — Daniel McGowan of One Mile Point wants to buy a sliver of city-owned land on the southern border of the Geneva on the Lake resort hotel.
The parcel is 7-by-609 feet in size — or less than an acre.
His offer of $5,000, however, has been ignored by city officials, and he’s asking why.
“Two months ago, I wrote to the city comptroller offering $5,000 for the land. The city has owned this narrow piece of property since 1940 and no tax revenues have been collected on it for 80 years,” McGowan wrote to Comptroller Adam Blowers, City Manager Sage Gerling and the nine City Council members.
“To date, my offer has not been accepted or even brought before City Council, which might reasonably direct that it should be publicly auctioned to the highest bidder,” he wrote. “If the city needs money and expanded tax revenue, why have the city managers treated this offer with silence?”
Blowers responded by email Nov. 11, telling McGowan he informed City Council of his interest in purchasing two properties from the city. He said he sent that out Sept. 30. McGowan said the second parcel was 15 acres, for which he offered $100,000. He said he did not expect that to be accepted and predicted he would be outbid if the city put it up for bid.
“We are currently working on a city-owned property program where we would be coming up with marketing plans for each property if we indeed intended to sell which (City Planner) Katie Labbe is working on and has discussed with several City Councilors,” Blowers told McGowan. “We are trying to take a long-term approach with city-owned property.”
In response to Blowers, McGowan said that 40% of the properties in the city bear the full brunt of taxation, and when the city needs more money for services and expanded social programs, “It is time to think outside the box.”
“Better to help improve our revenue stream rather than drone on why it can’t be done,” he said.
The 15-acre parcel is considered park land. Blowers told McGowan that in order for the city to sell it, it would have to find 15 acres of city-owned land to designate as park land to replace it.
McGowan suggested the city rescind the park land status and sell it, noting the parcel has not generated taxes for the past 111 years and has not been used as a park for decades. He said the sale could add $241,000 to the city’s coffers, according to the city assessor, and thousands of dollars in school and city taxes going forward.