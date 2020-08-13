GENEVA — City Manager Sage Gerling and Police Chief Mike Passalacqua issued a statement Thursday condemning recent Facebook posts that threaten violence against those participating in social justice and police reform protests in the city.
Earlier, Adam Fryer, spokesman for the People's Peaceful Protests, filed a complaint with police and city officials, expressing concern about what he perceived as threats of physical harm from two or three men in Facebook posts. In response, Gerling met with Fryer and other organizers, while Ward 4 City Councilor Ken Camera suggested Gerling and Passalacqua have a "friendly conversation" with the people responsible for the Facebook posts.
"The city of Geneva has been notified of potential threats toward upcoming protests and rallies by the People's Peaceful Protest," Gerling and Passalacqua said in a joint statement. "The Geneva Police Department has put safety protocols in place. The city condemns all hate speech, violent action and spread of misinformation that casts blame, promotes racism or discrimination or harms any community or community members."
Passalacqua said Thursday the department reached out to the individuals who were identified through social media regarding their statements before Camera suggested doing so.
"The Geneva Police Department is working with the Ontario County sheriff's office to ensure the safety of all who are planning to attend the events between tonight and Saturday," he said.
PPP was holding a barbecue and protest Thursday night at the Public Safety Building. A rally and a movie screened on the side wall of the Public Safety Building is planned for Friday night. On Saturday, a "chalk parade" featuring messages of support for social justice will be stenciled on downtown sidewalks in front of businesses that agree to allow it.