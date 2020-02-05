GENEVA — The city is looking for its next superintendent of public works.
Mark Perry, who has served as the city’s DPW director since 2014, is retiring in May. He has worked for the city for nearly 30 years, starting as the supervisor of buildings, parks and grounds.
The position reports to the city manager with a salary in the $90,000 range.
The city called called the DPW superintendent position “highly technical administrative supervisory work, responsible for directing the engineering and public works departments.”
The job calls for planning, coordinating and directing all of the city’s public works construction and maintenance programs and budgets. It also oversees the engineering, highway, buildings, grounds and parks, water-maintenance divisions, as well as the water- and wastewater-treatment operations.
To be considered, said the city, applicants must have at least a high school or equivalency diploma or a two- or four-year degree and “a minimum of five years of full-time paid progressively responsible experience in engineering, public works, construction management, project management, public administration or related field, with at least two of those years in a supervisory capacity.”
Potential applicants are encouraged to contact city Human Resource Director Jennifer Slywka, whose office is on the second floor of City Hall at 47 Castle St. She can be reached at (315) 789-4369 or by email at jslywka@geneva.ny.us.