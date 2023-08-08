CANANDAIGUA — The city has submitted a Consolidated Funding Application to the state for replacement of the activities and support services building at city-owned Sonnenberg Park on Howell Street.
The application, which was submitted through the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, calls for the city to match the grant, which it would do in its 2024 budget.
The new building would provide more amenities and allow for its use on a year-round basis.
The 8-acre park features a playground, enclosed pavilion, softball field, basketball courts, a picnic area, pickleball courts, athletic fields, and a half-mile walking path.
The city has conducted the required State Environmental Quality Review process and determined the project would not impact the environment negatively and no further review is needed as a Type II action.