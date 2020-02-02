GENEVA — City police are looking for two people of interest in connection with last weekend’s shooting that left a man critically injured.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said the male victim, whom police have yet to name, remained in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester as of Thursday night.
“Detectives have been in contact, since the day of the shooting, with the victim’s family, and we are assisting them as much as we can,” Passalacqua wrote in an email.
He said police are looking for two people directly related to the shooting, but he is not releasing names at this time.
“It is still unknown at this time as to an exact location of the shooting,” he said. “We will continue to work on this shooting diligently, on a daily basis, until we get to a point where we have some more answers and ultimately accountability for the shooting.”
In a press release he sent to the media the afternoon of Jan. 26, Passalacqua said his officers went to the Geneva General Hospital emergency room just before 2:30 a.m. that day after a male came in with a gunshot wound to his back. An ambulance took the victim to Strong.
Passalacqua called the injury life-threatening.
The chief said at the time he was confident there was no threat to the community.
Passalacqua is urging anyone with information on the shooting to contact Det. Matt Colton at (315) 828-6779 or mkc@geneva.ny.us. In addition, people can text tips to (315) 366-8919, call (315) 781-0096 or 911, or email tips@geneva.ny.us.
Passalacqua has declined to answer any other questions about the case.
“These investigations are sensitive, and I would never release any information that would jeopardize the investigation we are doing on behalf of the victim,” he said.