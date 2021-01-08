GENEVA — The city Fire Department’s 22-year-old aerial fire truck will be replaced, but it won’t come cheaply.
City Council, coming off one of the most difficult budget years in recent memory, approved by an 8-1 vote Wednesday night $1.5 million in financing for a replacement of the apparatus, which fire officials say requires thousands of dollars in maintenance each year to keep it running.
Assistant City Manager/Comptroller Adam Blowers said the annual payments on the bond to be issued to purchase the truck will be about $130,000 to $140,000 a year. The good news is about $400,000 in current debt payments will end in 2022, the first year the city will have a payment on the new truck.
While some council members said they understood the need for the city to have a reliable aerial truck to help fight fires on Geneva’s tallest buildings — and in the process, potentially save lives and property — the expense of a new vehicle seemed to take some of them aback. It sparked a debate about whether fire protection needs a more regional approach to save money.
That point was offered by Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera, who said the city should study whether it could work with the town to provide fire protection for both municipalities to save money and improve response times.
“This is an opportunity to bring together fire services,” Camera said, noting that the town has four separate volunteer departments.
He suggested a consultant examine fire services in the region and guessed that the state might pay for such a study.
Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett said it would be “nice to look at better synergies with adjacent communities on such services,” but that he didn’t believe it should affect what he sees as an immediate need for the department.
“This has been something that has been looked at for quite a while,” said Pruett.
At-large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III said he didn’t want the fire department’s need for new equipment to get caught up in larger discussions about how fire services are delivered.
Instead, he asked City Manager Sage Gerling to initiate discussions not only on sharing fire services, but also on the question of merging the two municipalities.
He doubted there was interest in the latter.
“We keep making assumptions that the town wants to take on city problems,” he said.
Further, said Gaglianese, $1.5 million for such a truck may seem pricey, but in relative terms, it’s far from outrageous, given the cost of heavy equipment, which he is familiar with in his work in the construction industry.
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer said it’s a necessary expense.
“This is not an impulse buy, and lives are on the line,” he said. “It’s important that we support our experts’ opinion. … The truck that we have is old and it needs ongoing repairs.”
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan believed Camera’s idea of fire protection service consolidation should be looked at, but she emphasized that she wasn’t opposed to the new truck, just the cost to a city struggling financially.
“This is a million and a half dollars and a lot of debt on our shoulders, and it should be a shared expense,” she said.
Camera was the lone dissenting vote on the bond financing. He explained he was not against the purchase but felt that the issue of shared fire services needs to be examined.