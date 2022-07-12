CANANDAIGUA — The idea of a city-sponsored gun buyback program will be discussed at City Council planning committee meeting scheduled for today.
However, the measure is not being recommended by city staff.
Earlier, Mayor Bob Palumbo asked city staff to look into a potential gun buyback program in response to gun violence events that have occurred nationwide.
Currently, the city Police Department and Ontario County sheriff’s office accept guns for proper disposal, free of charge. Based on gun buyback research in other communities, a city staff representative will tell the committee that such a program would “only result in adding costs to receive the same weapons.”
Staffers claim gun buyback programs rarely recover handguns that are used in most firearms homicides and suicides — and “further, they fail to recover assault weapons used in mass shooting events.” The latter was noted in a memo to the planning committee.
“As such, city staff does not recommend pursuing such a program.”
The planning committee also will discuss an update on the city historic district’s desire to add designated areas within the city that are on the national and state registers of historic places. It would involve adding 68 parcels in the Dungan, Park, Washington, Gibson, Catherine, Wood and Sly streets area.
• Council’s finance committee also meets today. The committee’s agenda includes an update on replacement of city garbage and recycling toters and a $60,000 state grant to assist in the development of The Central on Main from a parking lot into a permanent outdoor dining and event plaza.
As for the latter, the total cost of the necessary drainage, electrical and concrete work is estimated at $185,000, leaving $125,000 in city funding needed to complete the project.
The two committee meetings begin at 7 p.m. in the Hurley Building’s Council chambers.