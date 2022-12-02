GENEVA — While the city’s project to improve pedestrian and bike access from downtown to the lakefront is edging closer to completion, another section of Geneva continues to lack accessibility to the lake.
The city is looking to change that.
The recently released North End Brownfield Opportunity Open Space and Connectivity Strategy Planning study looks to address connectivity issues while also expanding recreational opportunities for those who live in the 430-acre zone that runs from the city’s northern boundary south to the lakeshore, from Genesee Street to the west to the city’s eastern boundary.
The study outlines the area’s history and the challenges to improving lakefront connectivity.
“Built around manufacturing and industrial uses, the North End neighborhoods face challenges of vacancy and disinvestment,” the study says. “The BOA is fragmented by rail lines, perceptions of crime and different neighborhoods, which makes creating a unique identity a challenge. …The North End includes the city’s lowest income neighborhood areas outside the downtown; existing and abandoned industrial properties; and scattered neighborhood commercial establishments. These North End BOA neighborhoods suffer from severe segmentation and isolation from downtown as well as the lakefront. Increasing open space and connectivity is a critical step in revitalizing the North End and improving economic outcomes for its distressed residents.”
The study says natural and man-made barriers have “caused undue economic harm to a disproportionately impoverished community, perpetuating vacancies and disinvestment.” Those man-made barriers include Routes 5&20, which in a previous version straddled the lake, and the railroad yard and tracks north of the highway.
Liz Toner, a member of the project advisory committee and the city’s Office of Neighborhood Initiatives, said the city received $300,000 from the state Department of State. The study, started in June 2021 and completed in August, was conducted by One Architecture.
“The project assessed feasibility and provided schematic designs for walking connections between East Lakeview, downtown and the waterfront, including over/across the rail lines and Routes 5&20 in conjunction with a roadway reconfiguration,” she said.
Toner also noted the study looked at a rails-to-trails conversion for the inactive rail line between the former Lehigh Valley Depot off Genesee Street to East North Street, as well as a Marsh Creek greenway concept. She acknowledged the challenge of connecting the neighborhoods to the lakefront, given the railroad and Routes 5&20, which transitions back to a four-lane highway east of the Lake Street intersection.
“Our consulting team identified four locations of feasible and safe pedestrian/bicycle crossing: Gulvin Park, Marsh Creek, Evans Street and Pre-Emption Street,” she said. “Both at-grade and bridge alternatives were considered. At our community workshops, stakeholders appreciated the distinct benefits of each crossing location and supported the idea of multiple crossings. At-grade crossings were perceived as more convenient; however, bridge crossings with park landings were seen as safer at current levels of activity in the rail yard.”
Cost estimates were given for the various methods proposed for lakefront access — as expected, none are cheap.
A pedestrian bridge over the railroad was projected to cost $3 million, while a bridge over the railroad and highway was estimated at $4 million.
Another proposal to improve access and calm traffic is extending the Routes 5&20 reconfiguration, with costs projected at $12.5 million with a north-side bike path or $11.5 million for an integrated bike path or a bike path in Lakefront Park.
The other projects, such as the Lehigh Valley Rail Trail, would cost from $1.2 million to $1.5 million, depending on width, with a host of additional costs for bridges over streets or a rail line, along with creating access points.
The Marsh Creek Greenway trail would cost from $200,000 to $250,000, depending on options that include trail material.
Other plan components include improvements to Gulvin Park, a garden at the proposed Crystal Street trailhead, and with street and sidewalk enhancements.
“One of the great things about this study is that really it is four different projects all in one, giving us a lot of flexibility with applying for funding in the future,” Toner said. “Not every component needs to be implemented, but each individual project is unique and would be a great contribution to the neighborhood on its own.”
Some of the work has been done, Toner noted, as the Friends of the Greenway have cleared the pathway and begun fundraising for bridge crossings.
City Council has endorsed the initiatives.
“The project was presented to City Council and we received great feedback, and they seem very supportive of the positive impact this could have on the East Lakeview neighborhood,” Toner said. “We do hope to apply for funding to implement sections of this project in the future, but that is on hold for now until a director of planning and Economic Development is hired.”
City Manager Amie Hendrix said the study won’t sit on the shelf.
“The adoption of the strategy by Council allows staff to research and seek funding streams or grant programs to begin implementation of the recommendations outlined throughout the strategy,” she said. “There are many components to the strategy, and our team will work with the community, council and others to identify which actions we may take to implement the recommendations in the future.”
Former city councilor Jackie Augustine, who served on the project advisory committee and is a member of Friends of the Greenway, is encouraged by the potential for improvements to this sometimes-forgotten part of Geneva.
“I would just say that it’s a long time coming,” she said. “Attention to this area, improving recreation and connection, is something that was close to (the late) John Greco’s heart as the ward representative and member of the city recreation advisory board. He fought hard for neighbors to get better amenities, and now it looks like it will happen. It may be decades later than he wanted, but I am excited to see it moving forward.
“I feel connected to the projects from working with (John). The public garden, the playground upgrades, the walking trail — it is finally some public investment in neighborhoods that used to be ignored.”