GENEVA — The drug naloxone — or, as it’s commonly called, Narcan — has helped save the lives of thousands of people who have overdosed on opioids.
The city of Geneva and a Rochester company are teaming up to provide greater access to the medication, which will soon be available over the counter.
Last month, City Council authorized an agreement with Trillium Health, which has been distributing naloxone in Rochester for several years, to install a vending machine here. It will include naloxone, along with fentanyl and xylazine test strips, at the bus depot in the municipal parking lot at 327 Exchange St. There will be no charge for the drug or the test strips.
Trillium said it is working on the program with New York Matters, a state Department of Health program designed to provide resources for people seeking help with opioid addictions.
New York Matters is looking to place naloxone vending machines in highly accessible locations across the state in tandem with the regional care coordinators. Trillium Health is the care coordinator for the Finger Lakes Region.
“This is the only location that involves Trillium Health,” the agency said Monday.
New York Matters is paying for the vending machines, while Trillium is responsible for monitoring supply and restocking the naloxone, as well as the fentanyl and xylazine test strips, which are being supplied by the state. Trillium said it anticipates that the vending machine will be installed this fall.
As for how the vending machine will operate, Trillium said that is still being formulated.
“New York Matters is finalizing the system, but they intend to have some kind of access code at the vending machine, most likely the year of birth,” the company said.
The vending machine effort is called “harm reduction,” said New York Matters, meaning the agency acknowledges that not everyone is ready to seek help for their opioid addiction. However, that puts them at risk for overdose.
“This will help to save lives,” Trillium said.
According to Ontario County’s opioid overdose map, there were 25 non-fatal overdoses in 2023 as of May and four fatal overdoses.
The naloxone vending machines come amid a statewide media campaign to raise awareness of addiction and the services available in New York state, according to a press release issued this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office. The campaign and a companion podcast series are designed to educate the public about the potential risks of fentanyl, as well as the importance of harm reduction services, and how and where to find help for addiction in the state. Episodes will be released weekly and are available through audio and podcast apps, and will also be posted on the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports website and the agency’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages.
As part of this campaign, OASAS is also launching a partnership with NEXT Distro to increase access to naloxone. The partnership is funded through the state’s Opioid Settlement Fund, and it will allow individuals to receive naloxone by mail, free of charge.
Dr. Chinazo Cunningham, commissioner of OASAS, said the state is “experiencing the worst overdose crisis in history. It is more important than ever that we inform the public about the ongoing risks, as well as the services and supports available here in New York. This campaign and podcast series is another way for us to get the message out that help is available, every step of the way, no matter what support people need or where they live. In addition, by supplying naloxone for free, we are giving people an important tool to help stop overdoses and save lives in their communities.”
City Manager Amie Hendrix said she is awaiting more information before providing additional details on the naloxone vending machine in the Exchange Street parking lot.