GENEVA — The city is hosting another information session about a proposed cleanup of contaminated soil at historic Genesee Park.
The session, which starts at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, will be held at the park, which is at the corner of Genesee and Lewis streets. Discussion will focus on the follow-up investigation completed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation regarding a City Council request to determine if additional trees could be spared during the remediation.
“I will go through the possible options that Council will consider potentially at the May 5 Council meeting in regards to remediating Genesee Park or not,” City Manager Sage Gerling said. “I am asking anyone attending to wear a mask. We will social distance.”
DEC wants City Council to provide a decision on the park remediation by May 31 so that it can tackle the cleanup this fall.
The loss of many of the park’s trees concerned some City Council members in September 2020, when the DEC brought its plan to the city for approval in hopes of doing the work that fall. Councilors suggested the cleanup be delayed to work with DEC to determine if more trees could be saved, saying replacement trees would take decades of growth to provide ample shade.
A follow-up study was done; in that report, DEC concluded that four trees in the park would have a good chance of surviving remediation, while two have a reasonable chance of surviving the soil removal.
Like the rest of the properties around the former Geneva Foundry, Genesee Park has higher-than-allowable levels of arsenic and lead in its soil. In fact, David Chiusano, project manager for DEC’s Division of Environmental Remediation, said concentrations of arsenic detected in Genesee Park are some of the highest in the Foundry zone.
While DEC continues to recommend the property be remediated, some councilors remain skeptical that removal of the contaminated soil is needed, saying it is a passive park. They note there are no pieces of playground equipment or raised gardens there, reducing potential exposures to toxins.
The Genesee Park cleanup and restoration is estimated at $150,000. Like the rest of the $16 million Foundry Zone cleanup project, it will be paid for with state Superfund money.