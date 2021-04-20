GENEVA — The city and town of Geneva have received preliminary approval for a $7,500 grant from Ontario County to conduct an assessment of solid waste generated within the two municipalities.
The initial approval was given by the Planning & Environmental Quality Committee of the county Board of Supervisors at an April 12 meeting. The motion approving the application now goes to the full board for final approval.
The waste assessment would be done by Impact Earth of Monroe County.
“This represents the first step in our overall objectives to prevent the generation of waste, to propose reuse of waste, to promote biological recovery of waste and recycling of materials and to educate the public on the effects and impacts of recycling proper waste segregation,” city Manager Sage Gerling and town Supervisor Mark Venuti said in their letter of application. “By conducting this waste assessment in Geneva and combining it with data that Impact Earth has, we will begin to develop our long range plan for public education and waste reduction.”
Residential, commercial, agricultural and municipal waste collection, including paper, plastics, glass, food and organics, household hazardous waste, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, will be examined. The study will require coordination with current city and town waste collection haulers, and be done over a two- to four-week period.
The waste to be assessed would come from residences, hospitals, restaurants, apartment complexes, nursing homes and schools.
The resulting report would identify items that could be diverted from a landfill.
The committee also recommended approval of a $2,900 grant from the county to hire Triad Recycling and Energy of Tonawanda to conduct a used mattress collection and recycling event May 28-30 in an effort to keep mattresses out of the landfill.