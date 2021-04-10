GENEVA — Losing sleep over what to do with that old mattress?
Residents living in the city and town of Geneva, along with hospitals, nursing homes and hotels, may be able to recycle those lumpy old mattresses for free.
The city and town jointly applied for $2,900 in funding from Ontario County to pay for a three-day event, which tentatively is set for May 28-30 at the Geneva Resource Recovery Park on Doran Avenue.
The county Board of Supervisors’ Planning and Environmental Quality Committee will consider the application at its meeting Monday in Room 20 of the County Office Building, 20 Ontario St., Canandaigua. The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m.
Plans call for citizens and institutions within the city and town to bring mattresses to drop off for free. Tonawanda-based Triad Recycle and Energy will recycle them.
In the application, Geneva officials note that sending an item that is 100% recyclable to a landfill “makes little sense.” They note that mattresses don’t break down easily, they clog machinery, they rise to the top of landfill cells to make compaction difficult, and they can create large, soft spaces that can turn into sinkholes after filling. They also note the added cost of mattress disposal and resulting illegal dumping along roadsides that pollute the environment.
Town and city officials said their research shows that Triad would recycle every part of a mattress as follows:
• The foam is use in carpet padding.
• The metal springs are sold to scrap metal markets.
• Any wood is used as mulch or animal bedding.
• Cotton is shredded and used for absorbent or insulation applications.