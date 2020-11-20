GENEVA — Winter parking regulations in the city of Geneva will go into effect on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The regulations will be in effect until April 1, 2021.
For the past several years, City Council authorized a pilot program to try a different approach to administering winter parking regulations.
For the upcoming winter season, parking rules will return to the regulations in the city code, which restrict on-street parking from 2 to 6 a.m. on city streets from Dec. 1 to April 1.
These regulations apply to all city streets, except those with alternative winter regulations as detailed in the city code or explained specifically on posted signs.
Parking lots throughout the city also have sign specific winter parking regulations for residents and visitors to follow to allow for snow removal.
Vehicles in violation of the winter parking regulations will be ticketed.
Those with questions can contact Adam Blowers at acb@geneva.ny.us.