Republican Claudia Tenney will represent the 24th District in the House of Representatives come January.
Tenney, of Canandaigua, appeared to be on the way to defeating Democrat Steven Holden of Camillus in the reconfigured 24th District, which includes, Ontario, Wayne, Seneca and Yates counties.
With a number of districts still not reporting numbers, Tenney had about 63% of the vote as of press time, compared to Holden’s 34%.
Tenney, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, ran a race focused on pocketbook issues, such as the economy, including inflation and energy prices, border security, Second Amendment rights and what she framed as “election integrity.”
Holden, an Army veteran, campaigned on free healthcare, support for veterans healthcare, women’s rights, including abortion access, rural development and broadband access for all.
“I sincerely thank the voters of New York’s 24th Congressional District who have put their faith and trust in me,” said Tenney on her Facebook page. “I also thank my opponent for running a spirited race. I am so honored that our campaign was a grassroots movement driven by volunteers from across the 24th District. Republicans, Democrats, and independents from the North Country and Central New York to the Finger Lakes and Western New York all came together to change the direction of country and restore principled leadership to Washington. I will not let them down as I continue my fight to support our small businesses, family farms, and seniors. I will always be a tenacious and compassionate advocate for our region in Congress.”
Taylor ahead Christler in Newark mayor race
In the race for Newark mayor, incumbent Republican Jonathan Taylor is ahead of Conservative candidate Dave Christler 1,061-1,033 in unofficial results from the Wayne County Board of Elections. The numbers include early voting and some absentees, board officials said.
Taylor did not declare victory Wednesday morning because there are more absentee votes to be counted.
Incumbent Republican trustees Stu Blodgett (1,096 votes) and Bob Bendix (1,098), both Republicans, were leading Conservative challengers Steve Vanderbrook (919) and Peter Blandino (930).
• In other races, incumbent Republican State Sen. Pam Helming appeared to be on her way to defeating Democratic challenger Keenan Baldridge for the third time.
In the region’s contested Assembly race, featuring Republican Brian Manktelow of Lyons and Democrat Scott Comegys of Palmyra in the race for the 130th seat, Manktelow had a large lead gathering 72% of the vote to Comegy’s 25%.