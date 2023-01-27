WASHINGTON — Rep. Claudia Tenney and other New York congressional Republicans, including Elise Stefanik, are pressing President Biden for information on migrants that apparently have resettled to western New York.
The letter comes in response to reports in the New York Post that at least 35 Colombian migrants resettled to Jamestown, Chautauqua County, recently.
The letter to the Democratic president, whose immigration policies have been criticized regularly by Republicans, was also signed by Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy, who represents Jamestown in the 23rd Congressional District, as well as representatives Mike Lawler, R-17, and Mark Molinaro, R-19.
“This unprecedented influx of migrants into the United States is an obvious sign of your administration’s failed policies at the Southern border,” the Republicans wrote. “Rather than shifting the burden to the small communities we represent that are not equipped to handle the influx, the answer is to secure the border. Already, your current policies have created a humanitarian and national security catastrophe which undermines the rule of law and empowers human traffickers and criminal gangs.”
Added Tenney: “It is essential that the Biden administration finally provide transparency to New Yorkers regarding how the crisis at the southern border is affecting our small upstate and Western New York communities. Under Biden, every state has become a border state, and because of this, our upstate communities our suffering.”
Said Stefanik: “Instead of securing the border, President Biden is shifting the burden of the influx of illegal migrants onto New York communities. Upstate New York should not be punished for Biden’s Border Crisis.”
A surge in Cuban and Nicaraguan arrivals at the U.S. border with Mexico in December led to the highest number of illegal border crossings recorded during any month of Biden’s presidency, authorities said last week. The influx came shortly before Biden introduced measures on Jan. 5 to deter Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.
Biden said the U.S. would admit up to 30,000 people a month under humanitarian parole from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, allowing them to live and work for two years if they apply online, pay airfare and find a financial sponsor. At the same time, Mexico agreed to take back the same number from those four countries who enter the U.S. illegally and can be removed under the pandemic-era rule known as Title 42.