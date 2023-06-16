WASHINGTON — Mark and Noelle Porretta of Canandaigua didn’t have much time to enjoy with their grandson; Syracuse 3-year-old Finn Sawyer Schafran died of cancer in 2018.
However, the couple is lauding members of Congress, including Rep Claudia Tenney, for sponsoring legislation they hope will help other children stricken with cancer.
Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua, is a co-sponsor of legislation named in their grandson’s honor: the Finn Sawyer Access to Cancer Testing Act. In a press release, Tenney said it is designed to ensure patients on Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program receive molecular diagnosis testing “at the time of their diagnosis, rather than only for recurrent or metastatic cancers,” and will “enable patients to develop a more targeted approach to their treatment and care plans, allowing for a higher likelihood of successful treatments and improved patient outcomes.”
The bill was introduced in the House by representatives Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., and Doris Matsui, D-Calif., and in the Senate by senators Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Roger Wicker, R-Miss.
Finn was described as an “avocado-loving, energetic and intelligent young boy” who was diagnosed in 2016 with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer in his bladder/prostate. Tenney said the legislation, “which is inspired by his life and legacy,” will ensure that children in his position receive easier and earlier access to molecular diagnostic testing that will improve treatment and care plans for patients.
“I am honored to support the Finn Sawyer Access to Cancer Testing Act, named after a brave young child from our region who so courageously battled cancer at such a young age,” Tenney said. “His life was tragically cut short by rhabdomyosarcoma, but future lives can be saved by improved and earlier testing. This legislation honors Finn Sawyer’s memory and his family’s compassionate advocacy by working toward a future where all cancer patients have access to diagnostic tools to develop more specialized and targeted treatment options that improve their healthcare outcomes.”
Added the Porrettas: “The Finn Sawyer Access to Cancer Testing ACT will allow for patients diagnosed with any type of cancer — from rare cancers to pediatric cancers — to have access to molecular diagnostic testing at initial diagnosis. This will allow for earlier access to targeted cancer therapies. No family should suffer the way our family did at the hands of childhood cancer, and we are committed to working with Rep. Tenney to pass the Finn Sawyer Access to Cancer Testing Act to honor Finn and to save every child.”
The legislation is under review in both the House and Senate.