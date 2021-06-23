GENEVA — The day after brief but powerful thunderstorms snapped limbs and downed trees, causing power outages that lasted more than 20 hours in some areas of the Finger Lakes, city Department of Public Works crews were cleaning up the aftermath Tuesday afternoon.
“We have collected many truckloads of debris and have more left to go,” DPW Director Joe Venuti said. “We want to stress to residents that debris removal will take time and patience.”
The storms rolled through western Ontario County about 4 p.m. Monday, and reached the eastern part of the county about an hour later with torrential rain that caused flash flooding on some streets. Venuti said the most severe wind damage was north of Castle Street.
Part of a tree that fell on power lines near Jordan Hall on the Cornell AgriTech campus caused a long-term outage for hundreds of homeowners in the city and town of Geneva that lasted until approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday. Mike Jamison, a spokesman for Avangrid (the parent company of New York State Electric & Gas), expected all power to be restored to that area by Tuesday afternoon.
“Trees were absolutely the cause of most outages. With tree damage, it takes a little bit longer to restore power because we have to clear the trees and downed debris to make the situation safe and then restore power,” he said. “Crews have been working since the first outages were reported and worked throughout the night to restore power — and won’t stop until the last customer is restored.”
Geneva Fire Chief Mike Combs said his department answered 25 calls in less than an hour during the peak of the storm, and responded to more sporadic calls over the next two hours. Those included a tree that damaged a roof on Katherine Street, wires down, and trees or limbs blocking roads and/or sidewalks.
“We were busy,” Combs said. “We found several intersections and roadways blocked due to trees down, and had roads flooded.”
Steve DeChick, chief communications officer for Ontario County 911, said the center fielded 67 weather-related calls that fire departments responded to. Nearly 40 were for trees or debris in a road, and 30 for damaged power lines.
DeChick added that the city of Geneva was the hardest hit, followed by Victor (both town and village) and Shortsville.
“Luckily, there were no reported injuries related to the storm,” DeChick said.
Parts of Wayne County also were hit hard. George Bastedo, the county’s director of emergency management, said there were more than 120 storm-related calls — most in Macedon, Newark and Lyons. At the peak, about 5,000 utility customers of Avangrid and Rochester Gas & Electric were without power.
Bastedo said a low-hanging wire across the Erie Canal, between Lock 29 and Lock E28B, prompted canal officials to close that area to boaters until a utility company resolved the issue.
There were no reports of widespread damage in Seneca County, although there were power outages.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said there were no major storm issues in the county, other than heavy rain.