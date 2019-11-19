WATERLOO — It took Jim Cleere three tries to win a county supervisor seat. It took Michael Enslow two tries.
Both were declared winners of the town’s two county supervisor seats on the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Monday.
For incumbent Bob Shipley, it could be the end of a 15-year career on the county board.
The results are still unofficial, but Monday’s county of absentee and affidavit ballots mirrored the results on election night Nov. 5.
Cleere, a Democrat, had 737 votes on election night. He added 38 more in absentees and affidavits for an unofficial total of 775.
Enslow, a Republican, had 730 votes on election night. He added 32 more on Monday for a new, unofficial total of 762.
Shipley, currently the chairman of the Board of Supervisors, a position he’s held several times during his tenure, had 723 votes on election night and added 31 more Monday for a total of 754.
Cleere was present for the absentee and affidavit count Monday. After he was declared the unofficial top vote-getter, he said, “I guess the third time was the charm.”
“I ran six years ago and four years ago. I came pretty close each time, but this year I got over the hump,” Cleere said. “I’m thankful for the support and vote of confidence. I will do my best to help the people of Waterloo and Seneca County.”
Cleere is the code enforcement officer for the town of Waterloo and assessor for the towns of Waterloo and Fayette.
Neither Enslow nor Shipley could be reached for comment Monday.
Democrat Jamie King finished fourth with 680 votes.
If the unofficial results hold, the new board seated Jan. 1 will be composed of 11 Republicans and three Democrats. Currently, Republicans have a 12-2 majority.
Other newcomers joining the board in January are Democrat Kyle Barnhart in Lodi and Republicans Joseph Borst in Ovid, David Hayes in Romulus and Michael Ferrara in Seneca Falls. Leaving the board are Lee Davidson of Lodi, Walt Prouty of Ovid, David Kaiser of Romulus, Greg Lazzaro of Seneca Falls and Shipley.
Incumbents include Ernest Brownell of Junius, Ron McGreevy of Tyre, Don Trout of Waterloo, Paul Kronenwetter and Ralph Lott of Seneca Falls, Bob Hayssen of Varick, Cindy Lorenzetti of Fayette and Michael Reynolds of Covert.