WATERLOO — Barring an unforeseen change, the chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors will be leaving his post at the end of the year.
Democrat Jim Cleere and Republican Michael Enslow are the unofficial winners in the race for two town of Waterloo positions on the board of supervisors. Cleere finished with 775 votes after absentee and affidavit ballots were counted Monday morning. He added 38 votes to his election night total of 737. Enslow wound up with 762 votes after picking up another 32 Monday.
Shipley ended with 754 votes, adding 31 to his election night total.
Meanwhile, Democrat Mark Sinkiewicz was elected district attorney by 76 votes. Republican John Nabinger faced a 91-vote deficit after election night.
Sinkiewicz finished with 3,267 votes to 3,192 for Nabinger.