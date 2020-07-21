CLIFTON SPRINGS — When Rochester Regional Health acquired Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic in 2015, the number of patients treated at the hospital’s emergency department in the course of a year was about 7,500.
Today, that number is close to 10,000, and it’s a big reason why RRH unveiled plans Monday for a new 6,500-square-foot department. The projected cost is about $2.2 million.
“First and foremost, this is a community need,” said Dr. Dustin Riccio, president of RRH’s eastern region, which includes Clifton Springs Hospital and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. “People were worried five years ago about where the hospital was going, so we brought in more services and that increased volume and foot traffic. The increase in emergency department traffic is a sign of the community returning to Clifton, and we need to be able to accommodate that.”
The new emergency department will allow for more patient visits, treatment rooms, triage space, and easier access to the facility. Riccio said the current emergency department is about half the size of the proposed one, which will have the latest technology for diagnosis and treatment.
“It’s a tight one,” Riccio said of the current ED, which dates back to the mid-1970s. “Actually, it’s in pretty good shape considering some parts of this building go back to the 1850s.”
RRH plans to break ground on the new ED in early 2021, after the agency’s $32 million “medical village” at Clifton is complete. That project, which encompasses more than 50,000 square feet, expands programs focused on community wellness including cardiac rehab, women’s health, physical therapy, dental, and more.
The new ED will have a trauma bay, 13 treatment rooms and improved access for ambulance crews. Riccio said there are eight treatment rooms in the current ED, but two of them are devoted to the hospital’s Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program.
“The new ED will be a great environment for patients and their families — much more pleasing. It will create a better patient experience,” Riccio said. “It’s just not a great work flow now, and we want to have more space for the CPEP program, which is the only one of its kind in the Finger Lakes between Rochester and Syracuse.”
Construction of the new ED is expected to take a year or more, and is targeted to open in early 2022. It will be built near the current department, which will stay open during construction and be renovated later for future use.
While RRH will invest funds, Riccio said philanthropy will be the main source of funding for the ED project.
“We will be looking for community support, and working with the Clifton Springs Hospital Foundation and other local foundations,” he said. “This project has been a long time coming. We look forward to this, which will provide the community with greater comfort and dignity as they seek emergency care.”