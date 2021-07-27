Two New York State Thruway service areas in Seneca and Ontario counties are among 10 closing this week in the first phase of a plan to redevelop them statewide with food offerings that include Panera and Chick-fil-A.
The Junius Ponds and Clifton Springs service areas, in Seneca and Ontario county, respectively, are closing Thursday.
In all, the state Thruway Authority has said that 27 service areas will be revamped as part of a $450 million project expected to span several years. Fuel services will be available at all locations during construction.
Another service area in the region, Seneca, in Victor, is included in the second year of construction and will be redeveloped starting in 2022.
Phase two includes 11 service areas, with renovations expected to begin in January 2023.
The agency noted that no two consecutive service areas in the same direction of travel will be closed for renovations at the same time.
It noted that the last significant work on its service areas was in the 1990s. Most were built in the 1950s.
Empire State Thruway Partners won a bid to rebuild 23 of the 27 service area restaurant buildings and renovate the remaining four. The project is funded through a public-private partnership, and no toll dollars or state tax dollars are being used, the Thruway Authority said.
“A new travel experience is on the horizon for customers as this long-anticipated project to redevelop the Thruway’s 27 service area gets underway this month,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matt Driscoll said. “This expansive project will modernize the buildings and amenities, provide diverse and healthy food options with new restaurants and Taste
NY products and enhance the amenities for the commercial trucking industry. This is an exciting era for the Thruway Authority and we can’t wait for our customers to experience these new modern facilities.”
The Thruway Authority said that in 2018, a customer survey indicated travelers wanted more drive-through and take-out options, as well as local artisan food and beverage offerings.
Besides Panera and Chick-fil-A, food businesses to be included at the service areas include Shake Shack, Popeyes, Burger King, Panda Express, Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, Taste NY and Applegreen Convenience Stores. Some of those businesses already operate on the Thruway in some capacity. The Thruway Authority will announce at a later date what food operations will be at each service area.
Other amenities planned with the improvements include exterior seating with access to Taste NY farm markets, picnic areas, play areas, as well as pet walking areas with comfort stations.
EV charging stations are planned, and truck driver services include increased parking, as well as showers, laundry facilities and fitness centers.
The Thruway Authority has a webpage , https://www.thruway.ny.gov/travelers/travelplazas/service-area-project/index.html, dedicated to the project and its developments. Patrons can view a project map, renderings and find more information about the planned amenities and services, the agency said.