SENECA — A Clifton Springs man died following a two-vehicle crash late Saturday morning at an intersection that has seen numerous accidents over the years.
According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened about 11:50 a.m. William L. White, 63, of Clifton Springs, was southbound on County Road 20 in the town of Seneca.
Deputies said White failed to stop for a stop sign and was hit on the driver’s side by a vehicle going west on County Road 4 driven by John E. Yannotti, 68, of Phelps. Yannotti and his wife, 67-year-old Charlotte A. Yannotti, suffered minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.
White was taken by ambulance to Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing, and deputies said all parties were wearing seatbelts. Finger Lakes Ambulance responded, as did firefighters from Hopewell, Stanley, Seneca Castle, and Clifton Springs.
The intersection was closed for about three hours.
While there have been numerous crashes at the intersection over the years, including fatalities, there have been fewer since blinking warning lights were installed by the county several years ago in all directions.