MANCHESTER — On Monday afternoon, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people involved in a head-on collision Sunday night that left one of them dead.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the crash happened about 9:50 p.m. on County Road 13 in Manchester, where a vehicle driven by Shawn Gedney, 46, of Clifton Springs, collided with a vehicle driven by Paul Demay, 60, of Shortsville.
Gedney was pronounced dead at the scene. Demay was taken by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
The cause remains under investigation. In an email to the Times Monday afternoon, Henderson said it does not appear at this time that alcohol and/or drugs are involved, although toxicology tests have been done.
The investigation also will take into account possible weather factors and distracted driving, although Henderson did not say if those are likely.
“As you know this will take some time, so I just want to state our investigation is continuing,” he said.