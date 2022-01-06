PHELPS — The Clifton Springs man police say shot his hunting partner accidentally on Thanksgiving Day now faces a homicide charge.
Kevin M. Hudson, 61, was charged Tuesday night by the Ontario County sheriff’s office with criminally negligent homicide, a low-level (class E) felony.
Hudson is accused of shooting Zachary Barse, 28, of Gorham, in a wooded area near Cross Road in Phelps. Police said Barse had shot a deer and was tracking it when Hudson, who was in a tree stand, fired at movement in an area of thick brush near a creek, believing he was shooting at the wounded deer.
Barse was hit in the upper body by the single shotgun round. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the life-saving efforts of Hudson — who called 911 — and numerous first responders that included sheriff’s deputies, members of the nearby Oaks Corners Fire Department, Phelps Fire Department, Phelps Ambulance, and Finger Lakes Ambulance.
At the time, sheriff’s office Lt. Dave Cirencione noted that Barse was wearing camouflage clothing, but no blaze orange.
Hudson was charged by the sheriff’s office and state Department of Environmental Conservation police following an investigation that lasted more than a month. Cirencione declined to go into detail on why police decided to file the homicide charge but said it came after consulting with county District Attorney Jim Ritts.
Hudson was given an appearance ticket to Phelps Town Court, although the case likely will be handled in county court due to the felony charge.