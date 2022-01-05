PHELPS — The Clifton Springs man who police said shot his hunting partner accidentally on Thanksgiving Day now faces a homicide charge.
Kevin M. Hudson, 61, was charged Tuesday by the Ontario County sheriff's office with criminally negligent homicide, a low-level (class E) felony.
Hudson is accused of shooting Zachary Barse, 28, of Gorham, in a wooded area near Cross Road in Phelps. Police said Barse had shot a deer and was tracking it when Hudson fired at movement in an area of thick brush, believing he was shooting at the wounded deer.
Barse was pronounced dead at the scene despite the life-saving efforts of Hudson and first responders.