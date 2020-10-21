CLIFTON SPRINGS — Adapt or die is the tenet of evolution.
And the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many individuals, businesses and organizations to do just that. The Clifton Springs YMCA is no different.
Already underway for the Y when the pandemic hit was a fundraising campaign to renovate the former Palace Theater at 10 Crane St. and the original Y building across the street at 5 Crane St. But when the coronavirus closed gyms and fitness centers (which have just recently been allowed to reopen at reduced capacity), the Clifton Y chose to shutter its fitness center and gym indefinitely.
In its place is Youth University, a full-day child care program that incorporates support for students who are learning remotely.
“The word pivot was adopted by everybody in our group,” said Y Executive Director Todd Freelove.
The agency has provided child care services for years and its before- and after-school day care programs had been housed in the Midlakes school district since 2017, noted Freelove. But COVID restrictions prohibited that from occurring when school resumed this fall (Midlakes employs a hybrid format for its elementary students and remote learning for its middle and high schoolers).
When faced with the choice of offering child care elsewhere and paying rent or housing the program at the Y, Freelove said the board chose the latter option — even though that meant keeping the Y’s fitness programs and weight room closed for the time being.
“As of July every square inch of the downstairs was a weight room,” Freelove said during a tour of the 5 Crane St. building, now home to Youth University. “The only thing left to do was take everything out of that building.”
Fitness room lockers have been transformed into school lockers in the former cardio room and the upstairs gymnasium has been split into a lunch room and physical education space. The former weight room has been turned into the main learning area, where last week students were seated at tables doing school work as staff members circulated. Tablets and headphones were ubiquitous.
Freelove noted the Y had experience offering child care but did not know how to offer virtual learning. He admits with the wide age range of students (pre-K through sixth grade) it’s taken some time to figure out each student’s differing school schedule and needs.
“That’s been the trickiest part,” he said, noting the Y had to hire three extra staffers and everyone is pitching in. “This is really all hands on deck.”
So far the program has 37 children registered (there are still openings). The full-time cost is $500 a month, although parents can sign up their children for only part of the week if they wish. The Midlakes school district’s hybrid model for elementary students has involved bringing them back to campus in a staggered fashion, with fifth-graders returning just this week and sixth-graders on Nov. 2. Clifton Springs students have in-person school on Mondays and Tuesdays and Phelps students on Thursdays and Fridays (all students learn remotely on Wednesdays). Since the Y is in Clifton Springs, most Youth University students are from that village although Freelove said there are some from Phelps.
Sara and Steve Overslaugh of Clifton Springs both work full time and signed up their daughters — a second- and fifth-grader — for Youth University two days a week because of its structure and socialization opportunities. They used the Y’s after-school program last year and its summer program, as well. Sara Overslaugh, who has been working remotely for a Rochester brokerage firm, said last spring she juggled her daughters’ remote learning while trying to work remotely herself.
“They suffered missing their friends and missing some structure,” she said.
Overslaugh said the Youth University staff is attentive and her daughters feel comfortable asking questions. Overslaugh also likes that they have a chance for physical exercise and can play with friends.
“It’s some sense of normalcy they did not have in the spring,” she said.
What the future holds with the pandemic and school schedules is anyone’s guess, but Freelove sees the Y’s role as filling gaps. And he thinks Youth University fills a need for the time being — and perhaps even beyond COVID-19.
“Is this something where we are evolving right now?” he asked. “Is there some unique marriage in the future that creates a new way of home schooling and public school?”