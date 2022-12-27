ALBANY — Some of the region’s state legislators are expressing opposition to measures recommended by a state panel, recommendations designed to cut greenhouse gas emissions in New York state from 1990 levels by 40% by 2030 and 85% by 2050.
Last week, the Climate Action Council approved a series of recommendations calling for widespread changes in how state residents would heat and power their homes in the coming years. The 300-plus page report contains a host of recommendations aimed at meeting the state’s ambitious climate controls, in everything from homes and buildings to transportation. Plans call for regulations stemming from the recommendations to be in place by 2024.
Proponents say the plan recommends critical targets to combat climate change, protect public health, and make a shift to economic development related to clean energy.
Opponents say the plan doesn’t do enough to address how the state will maintain a reliable electric grid amid the transition. And, critics say the plan will force costly changes on homeowners and businesses by mandating a move away from natural gas — regarded as the least-expensive heating fuel — in favor of electric heat or heat pumps, which could require costly alterations to install.
The plan recommends that, starting around 2025, newly built single-family homes be prohibited from installing equipment powered by fossil fuels like natural gas. That would require a newly built home’s appliances, such as hot water heaters and furnaces, to run on a zero-emission system such as a heat pump, which is more energy-efficient, but costs more than a conventional heating system.
The plan recommends that, beginning in 2030, once homeowners’ heating systems and appliances reach the end of their lifespan, replacements would need to run on zero-emission systems.
Some of the region’s legislators are blasting the plan, including state Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, whose district includes Seneca County.
“Governor Hochul’s ambition to impose far-reaching clean energy mandates on all New Yorkers keeps moving forward, yet her unwillingness to explain how much it will cost or how the state intends to pay for it remains shocking,” he said. “Consumers have no idea what’s coming. The Climate Action Council’s plan has never been accompanied by any cost-benefit analysis of the impact of these actions on energy affordability, reliability, or sustainability. …Far too many New Yorkers remain in the dark about these potential costs and consequences, largely because Gov. Hochul and her clean energy czars either don’t truly know or really don’t want to shine any light on it.”
State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, also criticized the plan.
He said the Climate Action Council “has made it crystal clear that they had no intention of listening to, nor addressing, the concerns of thousands of New Yorkers and businesses. Since the CAC was tasked with creating a plan by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, they have failed to answer critical questions surrounding costs, affordability, reliability and the far-reaching impact this plan will have on all New Yorkers and our state’s economy as a whole.
“Clean and renewable energy should certainly be a part of our state’s energy portfolio and policy,” Palmesano continued. “However, affordability and reliability are of equal importance and must be addressed. My colleagues and I in the Assembly and Senate Republican conferences have repeatedly called for, and it is imperative that, a full and transparent cost-benefit analysis take place to let our citizens know the true and total actual financial costs this will have on them, our business community and our state before moving forward with the full implementation of the CLCPA.”
Added Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-131 of Lyons: “I applaud the Climate Action Council for making the lofty goals of the CLCPA more manageable and digestible for the average New Yorker,” he said. “As a region defined by the natural beauty of the Finger Lakes, state and local parks, Lake Ontario and the vast greenspace in between, I think we can all agree that we want to preserve these areas. But what we cannot have is an agenda to promote renewable energy at the cost of our farmlands and beautiful landscapes, and it must be affordable for all New Yorkers. I hope that moving forward the state will work with local municipalities and the residents to ensure a positive result for all.”
Palmesano said it’s estimated that every homeowner could pay more than $35,000 to fully retrofit, convert and electrify their homes to meet the mandated requirements of this plan.
The offices of State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, did not respond to emailed requests for comment.
The recommendations will be forwarded to the governor and the state Legislature. State agencies, including the Department of Environmental Conservation, will be tasked with developing regulations in keeping with the plan’s contents in the upcoming year. Legislation is expected to be needed to implement some elements of the plan.
Meanwhile, environmental advocates and business groups will keep making their respective cases to the governor and state lawmakers, to either uphold the plan’s contents or amend them.