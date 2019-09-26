GENEVA — Massive marches and the impassioned pleas of a Swedish high school student in front of the United Nations have put climate change at the forefront of national and world debate.
The issue comes home in the Finger Lakes Friday when the Geneva Women’s Assembly hosts the Geneva Climate March. The 5 p.m. march starts at Lakefront Park.
“Geneva will march together with the 4 million people who have been striking for climate justice this week in cities all over the world,” the Women’s Assembly said in a press release.
The assembly said the march will feature a “toxic tour that demonstrates the way the carbon economy has benefited the few, harmed the many, damaged the environment and now is responsible for the climate catastrophe that is already impacting the lives of women, poor people, people of color and indigenous people across the globe.” The group said the march will also “celebrate the ways the people of the Finger Lakes have stood together to fight against the fossil fuel sector. It will also note the harmful algae blooms threatening the lake, making connections to the threats of drought, threats to coral reefs and threats of flooding that accompany the warming climate.”
The procession will cross Routes 5 & 20 and will stop in front of El Morro restaurant on Exchange Street “to draw out the dramatic increases in migration and immigration that are responses to climate change as well as the specific challenges extreme weather poses for precarious populations.”
The “toxic tour” includes the Geneva Foundry area, where properties were contaminated with lead and arsenic by emissions from the former plant. A soil cleanup of the area is continuing.
Organizers said the march will proceed to Marsh Creek, which it called the “site of a major sewage spill and delayed government action in a Geneva neighborhood with a large percentage of working class and minority residents.”
The Women’s Assembly said the march ends on an “optimistic note” at the Community Garden on State Street, site of a solar farm, a chicken cooperative and “flowers for the people.”
Said the group: “The last stop on the tour reminds marchers that another world is possible if we fight for it.”