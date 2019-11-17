LYONS — A longtime exemption on sales tax for clothing and shoe sales of up to $120 could be gone in Wayne County soon.
The Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution at its meeting Tuesday morning that would eliminate the 16-year-old exemption.
County Administrator Rick House said the resolution moved by a 5-0 vote through the supervisors’ Finance Committee for consideration before the full board, and that there will “most assuredly” be debate on the proposal.
The removal of the sales tax exemption was debated during a special session in October. At the meeting, some supervisors argued the exemption was an incentive for people to shop at Wayne County retailers because no other counties in the region offered the tax discount.
“The argument (for keeping) is that we need to maintain the exemption to encourage them to shop here,” House said.
Conversely, the fact that only eight counties in the state offer the exemption was a reason opponents thought it should be scrapped. Supervisors in support of its removal suggested that most shoppers in the county are unaware that they are getting the tax discount.
The exemption applies only to the county’s half of the sales tax, which is 8 percent. The state continues to offer its exemption.
If the exemption is scrapped, the additional tax revenue, which is estimated to be $600,000, will be redistributed, with the county taking $500,000 and the towns and villages sharing the remaining $100,000, House said.
The additional tax revenue would mean the county would be able reduce by $500,000 the amount that is proposed to be taken from reserves to reduce the property tax levy, from $5.53 million to a little over $5 million.
The current budget calls for spending about $153.8 million in 2020, with the tax rate falling from $7.90 in 2019 to $7.82 in 2020. That drop is mostly the result of increased in property assessments in Wayne County, from $5.1 billion this year to $5.3 billion in 2020.
House said there are doubts that the exemption is much of an incentive for shoppers from other counties, since a large majority of the clothing sold is in places like Walmart, a store that can be found in each of the counties touching Wayne County’s borders.
If the exemption is eliminated, it would apply to online clothing and shoe purchases as well, House noted.
“Ultimately, lifting it is probably not going to have that large of an impact (on consumers),” he said.
Additionally, said House, the county could use the revenue, pointing to the “financial burden being put out by the state” in the form of mandated programs.
“We’ve got to get more revenue,” he said.
If approved, the exemption would end March 1, House said.
If the measure is approved, the tentative budget would need to be modified to reflect the additional county revenue, House said.
While supervisors are set to vote on removing the exemption Tuesday, they also are scheduled to decide on whether to allow the county to exceed the state tax cap, if needed, in 2020. However, under the tentative budget, House said the tax levy of $41.5 million would be about $40,000 under the figure generated by the state’s tax-cap formula.
The move is part of a plan to ensure that if there are budget errors that result in the county exceeding its allowable tax levy, the county would be protected from possible state fines.
The budget is set to be adopted Dec. 3 following a public hearing at 7 p.m. in the supervisors chambers of the Wayne County Courthouse.