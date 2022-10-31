CLYDE — The state Department of Environmental Conservation has prepared and tentatively approved a draft Article 19 Air State Facility permit for Advanced Atomization Technologies LLC on Columbia Street,
Final approval will be given only after the DEC reviews any public comments submitted on the permit application.
Comments on the project must be submitted in writing to Guillermo Saar of the DEC Region 8 headquarters in Avon by Nov. 25. Comments addressed to Saar should be mailed to DEC Region 8, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, 14414 or by email at DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov. Saar can be reached at 585-226-2466.
Advanced Atomization manufactures and tests fuel injection nozzles for the aviation industry. The company is required to obtain an ASF permit to comply with new air emission regulations. To comply with new regulations, the company will install and operate a regenerative thermal oxidizer to control volatile organic compound emissions from the pressure and flow testing process.
Filed application documents and the draft permit are available for inspection during normal business hours at the DEC Region 8 headquarters in Avon. An appointment to view the documents should be made with Saar.
In another matter, DEC will accept written comments from the public until Nov. 10 on an application from Timber Acres LLC on Route 14, Lyons, for a freshwater wetlands permit.
To facilitate harvesting timber, the company proposes to replace an existing 6 by 30-foot bridge with a new, 8-by-32-foot bridge onto the western portion of their property on the west side of Miller Road. The company also proposed to construct a temporary wetlands crossing further west, involving disturbance of 76 square feet of permanent disturbance and 77 square feet of temporary disturbance to regulated wetlands.
Written comments must be submitted in writing no later than Nov. 10 to Frances Knickmeyer, DEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, 14414. She also can be reached at (585) 226-2466.