TYRE — Traffic backed up on the New York State Thruway Monday morning when a recreational vehicle caught on fire, Clyde Fire Chief Joe Tavano Jr. said Tuesday.
Tavano said a Clyde fire crew from the Tyre station arrived after receiving a call at 10:39 a.m. for a “fully involved” RV on fire in the eastbound lane of the Thruway. The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes of arrival, Tavano noted.
“There was significant traffic congestion and backup as a result of the lane closure until the vehicle was removed,” Tavano said.
He said no injuries were reported. State police are investigating the cause of the fire.
Tavano added that besides state police, the fire department was assisted by the Thruway Authority’s maintenance division.