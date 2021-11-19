NEWARK — Village police have arrested a Clyde resident accused of stabbing another man on Halloween.
Jermaine A. Harrison, 34, of Glasgow Street, was charged Monday by Newark police with first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Both are felonies.
The incident happened during the early-morning hours of Oct. 31 at Tommy’s Bar on Railroad Avenue. Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms said that Harrison and the man he is accused of stabbing apparently had an altercation earlier at a business Thoms declined to name.
“The stabbing was a spillover from another location,” he said.
Thoms said the victim is a 31-year-old male, but declined to release his name. The man was taken by private vehicle to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, with hospital staff calling police just after 2:30 a.m. The man was later taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was treated for injuries Thoms said could have been life-threatening at the time.
The man has since been released from Strong, Thoms noted.
Thoms described Harrison and the victim as “acquaintances.”
Officers from the Newark PD, Wayne County sheriff’s office and state police talked to possible witnesses at the bar, launching an investigation that eventually involved those agencies as well as the county district attorney’s office and state parole.
Thoms said while Harrison is on parole, police or parole officers could not find him until Monday.
“We had to follow up on some leads and talk to other people, then try to find Mr. Harrison,” Thoms said. “Let’s just say he was under the radar for a while.”
Harrison was taken to the county jail for arraignment Monday and held on a parole detainer.