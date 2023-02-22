LYONS — A Clyde man who has filed two lawsuits against Wayne County — claiming false arrest, excessive use of force, and prosecutorial misconduct — has been acquitted in an alleged drive-by shooting that happened in Newark.
A jury found Richie Stokes Jr. not guilty Friday on charges of attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Stokes sent a press release to the Times Tuesday. The verdict was confirmed by District Attorney Mike Calarco.
“I was not even there when it happened,” Stokes said about the incident for which he was charged. “I was at home, and I told (police) that. An individual said I did this. I know I didn’t do it, and I have no idea why (police) took their word for it.”
“This was a rush to judgment. I believe this was an incomplete investigation and steps were not taken to corroborate conflicting witness accounts,” said Stokes’ attorney, Dennis Hickerson-Breedon of the New Jersey law firm of Hickerson-Breedon. “I don’t think it was a proper investigation, and the jury’s verdict spoke to that.”
Stokes was arrested by Newark police following an incident on the night of Jan. 17, 2021, on High Street. Responding officers spoke to two people who said they were in a vehicle when someone in another vehicle shot at them and drove away.
Newark’s police chief at the time, Mark Thoms, said no one was hit by gunfire but at least one bullet hit the vehicle.
The county sheriff’s office assisted with the investigation, and police consulted with the district attorney’s office, leading to the charges.
Thoms said police believed Stokes got into an altercation with other people and fired a gun. Thoms added that Stokes was arrested after police spoke with witnesses.
First Assistant District Attorney Christine Callanan prosecuted the case. Judge Daniel Barrett presided.
Stokes has filed two federal lawsuits against the county, claiming he was arrested and prosecuted twice for driving while intoxicated; both cases were dismissed. He said those lawsuits are still active in the court system.
County officials have declined to comment on the litigation.
“As far as my office is concerned, we have no comment (on the trial) other than the jury found insufficient evidence to convict,” Calarco wrote in an email to the Times.
Stokes, who is representing himself in both lawsuits, said he plans on filing another one soon. He was charged with driving while intoxicated last year on the Thruway in Madison County. Stokes said that case is still going through the court system.
In court papers, Stokes claims he has been harassed repeatedly by sheriff’s deputies over the years. He also claims corruption of justice and government by many county officials is being ignored by the state Attorney General’s office, and contends county officials have targeted him over the years for raising prosecutorial and misconduct claims.
“I just want all this corruption to stop,” he said. “(The police) are after me bad. I just want to be left alone and raise my five kids and take care of my contracting business, and live my life.”
“Richie contacted me last year, and this case really took on a life of its own,” Hickerson-Breedon added. “Our intent was to focus on breaking down the People’s case. Richie has always maintained his innocence, and I am happy and grateful the jury did the right thing and saw through the evidence.
“I could not be more happy for Richie. He is a brilliant young man and now a friend for life.”