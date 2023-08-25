LYONS — A Clyde man who was acquitted at trial for an alleged drive-by shooting in Newark has sued numerous parties, claiming false arrest, excessive use of force, and malicious prosecution.
Richie Stokes Jr. filed the lawsuit earlier this week in federal court. Wayne County, the sheriff’s office and some of its deputies, the Newark Police Department and many of its officers, and District Attorney Mike Calarco and several assistant DAs are named as defendants.
The lawsuit is related to Stokes’ arrest after a reported shooting in Newark on the night of Jan. 17, 2021. Responding officers spoke to two people who said they were in a vehicle when someone in another vehicle shot at them and drove away. No one was hit by gunfire, but police said at least one bullet hit the vehicle.
Newark’s police chief at the time, Mark Thoms, said police believed Stokes got into an altercation with other people and fired a gun.
Stokes was found not guilty of attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon during a February trial in county court.
Stokes sent a copy of the lawsuit to the Times Wednesday. According to court paperwork, witnesses identified Stokes as the shooter. He was arrested at his home following the alleged incident and claims officers used excessive force during the arrest.
Stokes was questioned at the Newark Police Department before being released. However, he was arrested several days later following a grand jury indictment.
“I was not even there when it happened,” Stokes told the Times after his acquittal. “I was at home, and I told (police) that. An individual said I did this. I know I didn’t do it, and I have no idea why (police) took their word for it.”
“This was a rush to judgment. I believe this was an incomplete investigation, and steps were not taken to corroborate conflicting witness accounts,” added Stokes’ attorney, Dennis Hickerson-Breedon of the New Jersey law firm of Hickerson-Breedon. “I don’t think it was a proper investigation, and the jury’s verdict spoke to that.”
This is the third time Stokes has sued the county and related parties. The first two were for driving-while-intoxicated charges that were dismissed.
A lawsuit he filed in 2018 was dismissed. A 2021 lawsuit is still going through the court system.
"The first case was dismissed due to the conflict between myself and my lawyer," he said. "However, I'm representing myself in both (active) cases and I'm fresher than ever to litigate these matters and have a positive outcome in the verdict."
Stokes is seeking a jury trial or at least $80 million in damages in the recent lawsuit.
Calarco referred questions to Wayne County Attorney Dan Connors. Connors did not reply to an email from the Times.