LYONS — For the second time in three years, a Clyde man is suing Wayne County, the sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office over a dismissed driving-while-intoxicated arrest.
Richie Stokes Jr., who is representing himself, filed the lawsuit Oct. 26 in federal court. He alleges his civil rights were violated when he was arrested in August 2020 and the DA’s office prosecuted the case.
In court papers, Stokes also claims he has been harassed repeatedly by sheriff’s deputies over the years, including now.
“I just want all this corruption to stop,” Stokes said by phone Friday. “I want them to leave me alone and let me live my life with my five children.”
Named as defendants in the lawsuit are the county, sheriff’s office, Deputy Thomas D’Amato, Deputy Scribner (no first name listed), numerous unnamed deputies, the DA’s office, and numerous unnamed assistant district attorneys.
In emails to the Times, Sheriff Barry Virts and District Attorney Mike Calarco referred questions to county Attorney Dan Connors. Connors did not reply to an email seeking comment on the complaint.
Stokes is seeking a jury trial or at least $10 million in damages.
Stokes sued many of the same parties in 2018 over another arrest made by D’Amato. That case, also in federal court, is scheduled for trial in February 2022.
“That was another false arrest for DWI at my construction business. I was never driving,” he said. “They arrested me and put me in jail, and that was dismissed. I ended up beating that.”
Stokes emailed the Times the police report filed by D’Amato on the 2020 arrest.
D’Amato said he was on patrol on Route 31 in Galen shortly after 1 a.m. Aug. 29 when he saw a vehicle going at a high rate of speed from the other direction. In the report, D’Amato said he turned around and chased the car with lights and sirens. D’Amato said the car went through a stop sign in the village of Clyde and onto a Glasgow Street lawn.
In the report, D’Amato said he saw a slender black male get out of the vehicle and run behind a house. D’Amato said he also saw a stocky black male in the area.
The skinny male allegedly handed something to the stocky male, and D’Amato told the skinny male to get on the ground. D’Amato identified that male as Stokes.
Stokes admitted he was a pedestrian in the area at the time, and according to court papers D’Amato ordered him to the ground at gunpoint and made another suspect back away. Stokes claimed D’Amato or Scribner slammed his head against the patrol car when he refused to get in.
Stokes, who retained an attorney during the early stages of the case but later represented himself, said he has evidence of the encounter from a police body camera.
“The body camera shows he pulled a gun on me and smashed my head into the car when I refused to get in,” Stokes said. “I knew he was wrong. I was just standing outside when they pulled up. I wasn’t driving. They had no legal grounds to arrest me.”
According to the police report, deputies told Stokes to get in the car several times, but he refused. After several more requests, the report said Stokes moved away from the vehicle and Scribner physically pushed him inside.
There is no mention in the police report of Stokes’ head hitting the car.
Stokes emailed the Times a copy of a medical report that references a contusion on the side of the head; in his lawsuit, Stokes said the swelling was the size of a softball.
Also in the police report is a reference to another deputy seeing a green leafy substance in the back seat, and a search of the vehicle turning up a plastic casino card with “Richie Stokes” printed on it. The report also says Stokes was taken to the county jail, where he refused field sobriety tests and DWI warnings.
In addition to DWI, Stokes was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, obstructing governmental administration, fleeing a police officer, and numerous traffic infractions. Stokes called them “concocted and “trumped-up” charges.
Stokes also emailed the Times a certificate of disposition from Galen Town Court, dated Aug. 11 of this year, which sealed each of the charges.
“They just wanted me to plead guilty,” he said. “I would not do that, so they dismissed the charges.”
Stokes also sent the Times copies of letters and emails he received from the sheriff’s office after he filed a complaint against D’Amato in March of this year. One, correspondence from Virts dated April 14, said the allegations were investigated by Lt. Joseph Croft.
“Your allegation against an employee of this office has been deemed with merit,” Virts said. “An internal action had been taken prior to your complaint to correct this matter.”
Another email, on April 29, came from Undersheriff Jeff Fosdick. He said D’Amato was disciplined for a similar incident in November 2020 and was sent to the employee assistance program.
“The incident involving the use of profane language against Richie Stokes actually took place in the summer of 2020; therefore, Deputy D’Amato would not be disciplined since we already took the corrective measures,” the email said.
Stokes said D’Amato remains on the force. He claims deputies continue to drive by his home slowly, along with other properties he owns and rents.
Stokes acknowledged he faces charges in an alleged drive-by shooting in Newark in January of this year. County Judge Daniel Barrett threw out an indictment on felony charges of attempted assault and criminal possession of weapon, saying Stokes was not given an opportunity to testify before a grand jury, but the DA’s office re-indicted the case.
“I didn’t do the Newark shooting,” he said. “They have no new evidence.”