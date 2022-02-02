CLYDE — When Bob Barnes was a boy, he tore down the streets of this Wayne County village on his bike, delivering what was then the Geneva Times.
Now 52, Barnes is still on a bicycle. This time, though, it’s for a year-long ride that will see him pedaling more than 15,000 miles as he visits every state capital. He will travel through British Columbia to reach Juneau, Alaska, by ferry, then fly to Honolulu to end his journey by Aug. 1.
He caught up with the Finger Lakes Times on Monday, when he was in Rowlett, Texas, on day 184 of what he is calling the Great American Triple Switchback. The name comes from the route: He is changing direction three times to account for weather and ease of travel.
As of Tuesday morning, according to his Facebook page, he’s gone 8,031 miles with a daily average of just over 43 miles. He is headed next to Oklahoma City and has already hit 26 capitals, from Albany, N.Y., to Sacramento, Calif.
Barnes, who lives in Syracuse, nearly always camps, using provisions he hauls on a small trailer behind his bike, which he calls Seabiscuit 2 (his second bike, after the horse). Barnes said he has been forced to seek out indoor lodging only a few times, when the weather made staying outside unsafe.
Simple foods — peanut butter sandwiches, soup and the like — are sustaining him on the road.
“Motivation is a bunch of things,” Barnes said about why he’s doing the solo cycling odyssey. “Personal challenge. To travel through all 50 capitals on bicycle has never been done in a calendar year (that he can tell). To do this I had to get across the Rocky Mountains and the Sierra Nevada mountains before winter set in as not to get trapped.”
Another big reason, he said, “is to see what is out here in real time. I call it real reality. Like a field trip around the country. This has been showing that there is awful lot of kindness out here. I try to promote random acts of kindness but often find myself on the receiving end of these things.”
Truckers have barreled past him several times during the journey, only to stop ahead and offer him water and conversation. He said most everyone he meets, no matter their background, overwhelmingly has been kind.
And, he’s become somewhat of a celebrity.
The New Mexican wrote a story about him that was picked up by Associated Press, and he was set to do a radio interview yesterday with 99.1 PLR in Connecticut, even though he’s already been through Hartford.
“I also try to bring attention to the national blood shortage by donating blood myself as I travel,” Barnes said. “I hope to donate for a third time over the next couple weeks. I also volunteered during the holidays at different dinners, one for Thanksgiving in California and a Christmas dinner in Phoenix.
“As far as preparation, I did a 5,833-mile trip 3½ years ago (across the northern portion of the U.S.), so actual preparation I was familiar with what I needed to do. I did not do a lot of physical training for this trip with the idea of ‘pedaling my way into shape.’ I wouldn’t recommend that, but it worked. I have lost 30 pounds so far on this journey.”
Barnes said the most challenging part of the trip was coming across Wyoming with a headwind of 30 mph for days on end — in the wet snow. He also traveled through snowstorms in Flagstaff, Ariz., and Gallup, N.M., which he noted was very challenging.
“I can’t single out a best day, but coming down the Pacific Coast Highway in Big Sur, Calif., was a terrific experience,” he said.
A native of Clyde, Barnes graduated from Clyde-Savannah High School in 1987 and SUNY Cortland in 1991.
He and each of his six siblings had a paper route delivering the Finger Lakes Times at one point or another.
“When one of the older kids got another job, they would pass the paper route down to the next one of us,” he said. “I remember when the Finger Lakes Times was the Geneva Times. I also worked at Bramer’s store after I gave up my paper route. I consider the reason I’m not afraid of pedaling in the snow is because we delivered papers on our bikes as kids in the snow!”
After college, Barnes moved to Long Island for 24 years and owned a small cleaning business before moving to Syracuse and becoming an Uber driver.
Through a GoFundMe, Barnes is receiving financial help for his trip. More than 1,500 people are following his daily blog on Facebook, including several hundred Wayne County residents. He has published a book, which is for sale on Amazon, about the first part of the trip.
He’s stayed in touch with many friends from Clyde, including now retired Clyde-Savannah Public Librarian Sue Ayers.
“It has been his dream to see all 50 capitals since the first ride he did three years ago,” Ayers said. “It amazes me that anyone could spend a year riding a bicycle across the country. He has a generous, indomitable spirit. He is kind and friendly with everyone. He has been through snowstorms, unyielding heat, sleeping in his tent in single-digit temperatures.
“It is awesome to follow his journey. He posts three times every day with photos. I am experiencing so much of our country through following his journey.”