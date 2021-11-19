CLYDE — To say Wednesday night into early Thursday morning was a busy time for the Clyde Fire Department would be an understatement.
In a span of roughly five hours, the Clyde FD — with mutual aid — had its hands full with a large blaze at the former Fingerlakes Construction site on Route 31, and also sent personnel to a vehicle fire and related explosion at del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre.
Clyde FD Chief Joe Tavano Jr. said the Route 31 fire was reported just after 8 p.m., when an employee of the nearby Westside Fuel convenience store saw smoke and what appeared to be an outdoor fire. First responders arrived to heavy smoke and an exterior wall on fire.
“We had access issues and had to cut the locks,” Tavano said. “The wall was fully involved.”
Tavano said the structure — approximately 400 feet long, 100 feet wide and 40 feet high — is a “truss building” leased by Secor Lumber. No one was inside at the time, and Tavano believes the fire started near a break room.
“The Wayne County sheriff’s office and Wayne County Fire Investigation Team are looking into the cause, but it doesn’t appear suspicious,” Tavano said. “With the way we attacked the fire, we were able to keep it contained to the back wall.”
The building interior suffered smoke damage and some equipment was lost, including a forklift. Tavano said Secor officials were on site Thursday, assessing the damage.
Numerous Wayne County fire departments responded with personnel and tanker trucks; there was limited hydrant access. Tavano said a portion of Route 31 had to be shut down for several hours, as fire hoses crossed the highway.
Tavano added that some departments, including Seneca Falls, sent ladder trucks to douse the flames from above. Firefighters cleared the scene about 1 a.m.
“It’s a large building with a lot of wood, so the heat was intense,” he said. “It’s a big area, and we had to use a large volume of water.”
Roughly three-quarters of the way into the Route 31 blaze, there was a second fire in the Galen/Clyde fire district at del Lago. That district used to be covered by the Magee Fire Department.
Tavano said through an automatic mutual aid agreement, the Waterloo and Seneca Falls fire departments were the primary responders when a vehicle caught fire in the del Lago parking garage. Witnesses heard at least one explosion.
“It was a fully involved fire and the gas tank ruptured,” he said. “There was no damage to the (garage).”
Tavano said the Clyde FD sent an engine and hazardous materials team to del Lago. State Department of Environmental Conservation officials also responded, since there was a gas spill in the parking area.
There was no one in the vehicle when it caught fire and the cause is under investigation by the Seneca County sheriff’s office.
Tavano said firefighters were on the scene for about an hour at del Lago.