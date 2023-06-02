CLYDE — Lyons and Newark have received headlines recently for state grants targeting downtown revitalization, but this Wayne County village also is celebrating a $200,000 award to redevelop a downtown building its mayor said is part of a long-range revitalization plan.
The $200,000 Restore New York award is for the redevelopment of 17 Columbia St., a 1,700-square-foot building owned by Shaun Kelsey. Village officials said Kelsey will perform the renovations.
Mayor Jerry Fremouw said Clyde is developing a new comprehensive plan, and the committee putting it together identified several vacant downtown properties “as key to revitalizing the downtown community.” They included the vacant property at 17 Columbia St., which, according to Fremouw, will be redeveloped with office space on the first floor and an owner-occupied apartment on the second floor.
“The property is a key parcel, as it is the center building in a row of downtown mixed-use business/apartment buildings,” he said. “Without the redevelopment, the property is in danger of being condemned and torn down, creating a potential issue for adjacent properties in the row buildings.”
Fremouw said the village of Clyde “is happy to receive this grant and will continue to work with other building owners to secure more funding moving forward.”
The funding for Clyde is part of nearly $113 million awarded to 70 projects through the Restore New York Communities Initiative, which is administered by Empire State Development.