CLYDE — The Clyde-Savannah Central School District has announced its Class of 2021 valedictorian and salutatorian.
Valedictorian Jenna Manns has earned a 98.499 academic average and will graduate with 22 college credits. She has been on the Principal’s Honor Roll every quarter since her freshman year, and she was inducted into the National Honor Society as a junior.
In addition to her academic accomplishments, Manns has been active in the high school music program. As a seventh-grader, Manns began learning several instruments, including the trumpet, trombone, clarinet, alto saxophone, guitar, bass guitar, piano, flute and cello. She has participated in All-County Band since middle school and was asked to play in the pit orchestra for Clyde-Savannah’s musical production of “Legally Blonde,” as well as Midlakes production of “Elf.” Manns has volunteered time to raise money for the Senior Parent Booster Club.
Outside of school, Manns studies music theory and photography. She volunteers her time and lends her musical talents for local ensembles such as the Honeoye Community Band.
Manns, the daughter of Bridget Manns of Lock Berlin, and Sean and Heather Manns of Canandaigua, will attend Rochester Institute of Technology this fall and study mathematics.
Salutatorian Sigourney Secor has an academic average of 98.443 and is graduating with 28 college credits.
Secor appeared on the Principal's Honor Roll every quarter all four years. She has been honored with the President’s Award for Educational Excellence and Honor’s Student Award, and has been recognized as a scholar-athlete each year in high school, as well as being recognized as Student of the Month by the Clyde Rotary. Secor was accepted into the prestigious New Visions Medical Professions Program at the end of her junior year. Through her dedication and hard work, she was inducted into the National Technical Honor Society as a senior and National Honor Society as a junior.
Secor has been a three-sport athlete too, competing on the swimming, volleyball and softball teams. She has been the Class of 2021 vice president, Student Council president, and president of National Honor Society.
Outside of school, Secor is an active member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish who has attended the National Youth Catholic Conference, acted as an alter server, made and served food for church dinners, and fed and donated to the homeless in the city of Rochester. Secor also works for Secor Lumber, is a sports and STEM camp counselor at Clyde-Savannah High School, and works at Billy’s Ice Cream Shop.
Like Mann, Secor will attend Rochester Institute of Technology, where she has been accepted into the school’s competitive physician’s assistant program. She is the daughter of Brian and Amy Secor of Savannah.