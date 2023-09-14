CLYDE — Raucous scenes at school board meetings nationwide have gone viral on social media, whether it has been groups contesting mask mandates or opposing curricula they deemed offensive.
Another of those scenes played out in a warm Clyde-Savannah Junior/Senior High School gym Wednesday night, where the Board of Education was reconsidering its decision to remove five books a local pastor found objectionable.
Ultimately, the board did just that. They voted to rescind an August resolution rejecting a school committee’s recommendation that the books stay, as well as another measure accepting the committee’s recommendations.
Both moves were jeered loudly.
Instead of the relative solo act that has marked Pastor Jacob Marchitell’s appearances before the board, where he prays and cites Scripture, a large group of supporters stumped for his cause Wednesday night.
The seats set up in the gym were filled, as were the bleachers directly behind them.
Those attending included many from local Moms for Liberty groups that have sprung up around the country to challenge school curricula that mention LGBT rights, race and ethnicity, critical race theory, and discrimination. Many came from outside the district and into the book-debate fray at Clyde-Savannah, where they screamed at school board members attempting to do business. It forced the board into an adjournment for about 15 minutes.
Marchitell, noting he was named in legal papers filed with the state Education Department commissioner requesting the board decision be annulled, demanded time to address the board over a resolution that would reverse its August decision to reject five contested books. Board rules state that people must request, in writing, permission to address the board 10 days in advance of the meeting. Marchitell said that was unfair because he’d been served with legal papers the previous Friday.
The board started the night by moving into executive session to discuss pending litigation. Junior/Senior High School Library Media Specialist Emilie Bastian and a district teacher, Matthew Drahms, had filed legal papers with the state Education Department asking that the board’s Aug. 9 resolution be annulled and the books be put back on the shelves of the library.
With the meeting in temporary adjournment, Marchitell read from notes of what he apparently planned to say to the board.
“We must stand firm,” he told the crowd. “This is our town. It does not belong to Albany.”
After reopening the meeting, Marchitell continued to interrupt and was warned by Board President Pam Anstee.
“You will be silent or you will be escorted out, and the same goes for everyone else,” she said to catcalls from many on hand.
As for the resolution to rescind the board’s decision to reject the books, Anstee said she was conflicted. She called some of the books “abhorrent to me,” which she said was a sentiment others likely would share.
“I don’t know of a parent of like mind that would not object,” she said, noting that one book contains a reference to the taste of semen. “That kind of stuff has no business in our public schools.”
However, Anstee said her personal beliefs must take a backseat to her responsibilities as an elected official.
“We all said we would follow the Constitution of the United States and the State of New York,” she said. “We have to put aside our personal feelings. It’s legal to read trash like this.”
Marchitell stood up and demanded the board cite the law that supports that contention.
That interruption was the last straw for Anstee.
“Would you please escort him out,” she said to the three Wayne County sheriff’s office deputies on hand.
“We have to vote like a jury,” Anstee continued. “Legal doesn’t necessarily mean it’s right.”
However, with a 6-1 tally ahead of her vote, Anstee said she was allowed to “vote her conscience” and cast a no vote.
Board member Timothy VanDuyne was absent from the meeting.
The board followed up with a measure accepting the committee’s recommendation that each of the books stay, with a label of Young Adult. That passed by a 6-2 vote as well.
Call to Action, a group that wanted the books restored, said they were pleased with the board’s reversal, but disturbed by what transpired Wednesday night.
“There is no joy in such an ugly victory,” they said in a statement, “but the majority of the board did the right thing. We will not be bullied by people like Jacob Marchitell, who has to resort to bringing in outside agitators like Moms for Liberty.”
Call to Action’s members said Marchitell and his church are “trying to intervene in a very aggressive and disrespectful way. We would prefer this be a reasonable discussion that can come to some kind of middle ground, instead of an inflammatory dialogue that we find ourselves thrust into.”
They claimed the support for Marchitell in the community is exaggerated.
“While he does have a small number of local supporters, nearly all of the people who were at the board meeting who favored his position were from outside communities,” Call to Action noted.
Indeed, Marchitell thanked the many who came from as much as an hour away to attend.
The Christ Community Church of Clyde pastor said Thursday morning he was angered by the board’s reversal and used Tolkien references to illustrate his point.
“The spineless actions of those members of the Clyde-Savannah Board of Education, who chose to not only bow to the nameless politicians in Albany, but willingly and with intentional forethought placed pedophilic pornography into a public school library, left the people no choice but to rise against them,” he said. “The precedent they have set will now allow Albany to interfere with every single local election that doesn’t align with their predatory and power-hungry practices. Isengard still stands, yes, but not for long.
“I urge any who stand for freedom and truth, any who refuse to bow to King George, any who oppose the grooming of our children disguised as ‘education’ to reach out to me personally if they wish to join the fellowship of those who will not stop until Mordor falls.”
He urged people to go to his Facebook page.