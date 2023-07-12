CLYDE — The Clyde-Savannah Central School District has been awarded $100,000 in Round 7 of New York State’s Farm-to-School program, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced recently.
The district is among 10 awarded more than $850,000 through the program, which helps schools connect with local farmers, increase the use of locally grown food on school menus, and improve student health, while providing increased economic benefits to New York’s farmers.
Clyde-Savannah was among four organizations awarded funds through the Farm-to-School program for the first time.
“Our Farm-to-School program is a key component of my administration’s efforts to get more fresh, local New York products on tables across the state,” Hochul said. “By connecting schools and farmers, we are providing critical economic opportunities for farmers and producers while also giving students and underserved populations access to locally sourced, fresh, healthy, and nutritious food.”
The program promotes the purchase and use of New York state-grown and -produced food in meals served in cafeterias of K-12 schools. Hochul said farm-to-school projects help improve student health and well-being, enhance agricultural and nutritional education, strengthen local economies, and build healthy communities. Additionally, she said, these programs help schools and farms address the challenges of procuring, storing, and serving local food, such as the lack of equipment to store and prepare fresh, minimally processed foods, access to farms that sell directly to schools, and finding distributors that carry New York products.
At Clyde-Savannah, the district said the project “will further develop existing relationships with farmers and New York farm product distributors and build new relationships.”
The project will also focus on a new sustainable farming/gardening practices curriculum, including a greenhouse that will provide local product focused, hands-on nutrition education for grades 1-12 to instruct students on healthy eating and food production, preparation, and preservation.
Clyde-Savannah Superintendent Mike Hayden said the grant “is a testament to our collective efforts in prioritizing the health and well-being of our students. It represents a significant step towards creating a more sustainable and interconnected community.”
Hayden thanked the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, the program administrator, “for recognizing our commitment and providing us with this incredible opportunity. Together, we will continue to empower our students, educate them about the importance of sustainable practices, and inspire a generation that values and cherishes the relationship between our school and our local farming community.”
Donna Riviello, the school district’s food service director, said she is “thrilled” the district has received the grant.
“This funding will help our district expand and grow our current partnerships with local farmers and producers right here in our own communities,” she said. “It will assist with the awesome work already being done by our amazing food service staff in creating fresh, locally sourced, scratch-made meals. I think I’m most excited though that this funding will help us expand upon our current instruction with hands-on learning experiences for our students in creating sustainable food systems that will teach our kids to grow, harvest and preserve fresh, nutritious food. I couldn’t be more excited to dig in and get started.”
Patrick Harper of Black Creek Farms of Savannah said the grant will help expand the partnership with the school district.
“Being an alumni of Clyde-Savannah and local fifth-generation farmer, we understand the important place agriculture holds in our community,” he said. “We look forward to educating students on the process of growing fresh produce and being able to provide a hands-on experience in the field.”
According to the state, the Farm-to-School program was launched in 2015 to increase the purchase of local food by school districts and individual schools. A total of 61 school districts or not-for-profit organizations working with schools and farms have received over $7.1 million since 2015 to support farm-to-school efforts across the state.