CLYDE — The school buses in Clyde-Savannah were expected to roll again Friday morning after the district switched to virtual learning Thursday because of a shortage of bus drivers.
Superintendent Mike Hayden said staffing challenges at Clyde-Savannah are not limited to transportation staff.
“Covid-related staffing shortages/absences are impacting all departments, and we are trying as hard as we can to maintain in-person learning for all students in a safe, efficient and orderly manner,” Hayden said Thursday afternoon. “Our transportation department staff members have been instrumental in getting our kids to school this year for in-person learning. They are some of the unsung heroes of the district and we thank them for all they do for our students. Like many districts, we also have a need for more drivers. We’re fortunate that our district pays $25 an hour with highly competitive benefits. We encourage interested people to apply.”
He noted that out-of-district and BOCES programs remained in-person.
“As for tomorrow, we are planning on returning to in-person learning,” Hayden said. “As always, a huge thank you to our school families for being so flexible and patient as we continue to deal with the challenges of Covid.”
School districts across the country have struggled with driver shortages in the second year of the pandemic.
The Brockport Central School District also went to remote learning Thursday because of a bus driver shortage, according to local media reports.